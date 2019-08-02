What residents can expect as widening work continues on Winchester Road

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -Winchester Road is being widened and the mega project impacts thousands of Madison County drivers on their daily commutes.
Alex lives in Madison County and he’s focusing on the big picture.
“I’m looking forward to all of the convenience that’s coming. So I’m excited about the development that’s happening on this side of town,” he said.
The roadwork will change the two-lane road to a five-lane road to accommodate the traffic in the Riverton area.
“It goes from Naugher Road to Riverton Road this construction does, through parts of the city and the county. This is the third phase and there will be two more phases which are south of here. Hopefully, this phase will be completed this winter, late fall or winter. Hopefully sooner than later,” stated Roger Jones, District 1 Madison County Commissioner.
Jones says it’s one of the biggest roadwork projects in Madison County’s history and it’s needed for the explosive growth happening in that part of the county.
“This is going to really help the commute into Huntsville and Redstone Arsenal. It’s really needed. We’ve been working on this for over 20 years. This total project is over $36 million. It’s the largest county growth project this county has ever known,” he explained.
State ATRIP funds are funding the project.
Beginning on Wednesday night, July 31, between the hours of 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM, crews will be installing cross drains on Winchester Road between Naugher Road and Riverton Road.
The work will continue on Thursday night, August 1 and Sunday night, August 4.
Temporary traffic delays should be expected.
“I’m excited about it. I know it’s a little inconvenient right now, but once everything gets done, it’s going to be great,” Alex said.
“It’s really going to be nice when it’s completed. So just be patient and be careful and we’ll get it finished as soon as possible,” Roger Jones added.
