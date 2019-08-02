Trampoline recall issued after reports of breaking

August 2, 2019

(WBRC) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reporting a recall has been issued for a certain model of trampoline that could cause fall or injury hazards.

Certain Super Jumper 14-foot and 16-foot trampolines have been recalled after the company who manufactures them received nearly 100 complaints of the welds on the metal railings breaking.

That resulted in a few minor injuries.

