Trampoline recall issued after reports of breaking

(WBRC) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reporting a recall has been issued for a certain model of trampoline that could cause fall or injury hazards.
Certain Super Jumper 14-foot and 16-foot trampolines have been recalled after the company who manufactures them received nearly 100 complaints of the welds on the metal railings breaking.
That resulted in a few minor injuries.
For all the details you need to know, you can click here to visit the CPSC website.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.