'She was a sister’: Family, friends remember Clements student killed in ATV wreck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Dozens of people packed out the Clements High School football field Thursday night to honor the life of a Limestone County teen killed in an all-terrain vehicle wreck.
The Limestone County coroner identified the victim as 14-year-old Addie Kathryn Baker. She would have started ninth grade this school year.
“She wasn’t only a best friend, she was a sister," said an emotional Hailee Braden. "So many words could describe her. She was so precious and loved everybody.”
Limestone County sheriff’s deputies say it appears the 14-year-old was killed in a rollover wreck.
Addie played rec-league softball and was set to cheer on the high school team this fall.
“We were here taking cheer pictures Monday and I posted that it was freshman year with my best-friend and she was gone like that," said Hailee.
“I don’t think there is one photo where we don’t have her just smiling," said softball teammate Deann Motquin.
“As a team we could have lost 15-nothing, rarely, but she would always be there smiling and laughing. Just a light. Just a little ray of sunshine.”
The vigil Thursday night was full of prayer, tears and hope that she’s in a better place.
“The last thing I said to her was I love you and that would be the best thing," said Hailee.
Limestone County School Superintendent Tom Sisk says grief counselors will be at the school for anyone that needs them.
Baker’s softball team plans to wear her jersey, number 1, this upcoming season.
