Scattered storms today, much of the same for the weekend

It will be a hot end to the workweek with highs near 90° and pop up showers and storms. Most of the storms will take place this afternoon as the day heats up. The heat today really depends on where the rain and clouds will be located. Showers will be random, and there is a 40% chance today.
Heat and humidity carry into the weekend. Scattered showers are expected Saturday. Sunday has a better chance for storms, which could help temperatures be a tad bit cooler.
The new work week looks drier overall. The kiddos should take an umbrella as they head back to school. Monday will be mostly sunny for most, but there is a chance for scattered storms, especially during the afternoon around bus drop-offs.
High pressure returns Tuesday, providing the sinking air to clear things out, allowing sunshine to reign supreme. The middle of next week looks dry, with an isolated shower possible. Highs will peak near 90°.
