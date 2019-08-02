“Rodent feces” and “live roaches with fresh egg sacks”: Your August 2nd, 2019 Kitchen Cops Report

The Buffalo Wild Wings on Highway 72 in Athens gets a 79. Six different issues were marked here, including using damaged equipment, not using enough sanitizer, dirty soda nozzles at the bar and sinks not being used properly. The Greenbrier Fuel City and Tanner Fuel city tied for the lowest score this week, with each earning a 78. Both had a lot of the same problems, including - foods at the wrong temperature, dirty ice machines and missing cleaning supplies at the sink. The Greenbrier Restaurant was also hit with a low score, getting an 80. It lost points for a dirty ice maker, no sanitizer in the dishwasher and damaged fryer baskets.