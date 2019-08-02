New junior ROTC wing coming to Decatur High

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - With more than 150 students enrolled in Decatur High’s Junior ROTC program, school administration wanted to expand and excel opportunities for students.
“The second floor will be for our career tech students. We’ll have a JROTC, one side of that facility on the top floor where they’ll have a shooting range, classrooms, lots of opportunities for our JROTC students,” Decatur High School Principal Dr. Johnny Berry said.
You heard it correctly. A shooting range, inside a school.
The range will be simulation and include pellet guns.
Project manager Lee Edminson says pellet traps will be put up on the far end of the range.
The shooting range turns into a classroom and has offices for both the colonel and sergeant for when they’re teaching class.
Students will also have storage for uniforms.
Dr. Berry says he’s excited to be able to provide this opportunity for the wide variety of students at Decatur High.
“Obviously their weapons are monitored and locked up in double lock systems where they’re put away. They’re not firing real bullets. It’s an opportunity for them and we’re certainly excited to expand that program even more," Berry explained.
School administrators say the JROTC wing should be done by the end of December.
