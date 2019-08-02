More than 300 Huntsville properties receive beautification awards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, more than 300 signs were rewarded to property owners and businesses who are keeping Huntsville beautiful.
The Huntsville Beautification Board honored these properties for their curb appeal with signs to acknowledge the work that goes into upkeep.
Board members say they are grateful to hand out awards to those who keep their properties to a high standard.
"You look around our city and see how successful they are that people keep their property so well-tended, it’s litter free and beautiful,” said Joy Parker, chairwoman of the Huntsville Beautification Board.
In addition to handing out these awards, the board reports eyesores throughout the city and helps with community programs.
"We chose to live here because it was such a wonderful city. But now it’s a wonderfully beautiful city. And I think so many other people come here because it is a pretty city,” said Parker.
