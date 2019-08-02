More afternoon heat, humidity, & storms

We are expecting another hot, humid, and stormy afternoon across to Tennessee Valley. Temperatures will be very dependent on clouds and storms. Areas that see sunshine into the afternoon will most likely make it into the low 90s with feels like temperatures into the mid-90s. However, those that see storms will be much cooler into the low to mid 80s. Storms will once again fire up along that stationary boundary that has just sat across North Alabama the last few days and will likely fire up around lunchtime. This will cause some delays in those afternoon plans as well as those dinner plans this evening.