More afternoon heat, humidity, & storms

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Friday! We are waking up to some more areas of fog and humidity out there this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.
We are expecting another hot, humid, and stormy afternoon across to Tennessee Valley. Temperatures will be very dependent on clouds and storms.
Areas that see sunshine into the afternoon will most likely make it into the low 90s with feels like temperatures into the mid-90s.
However, those that see storms will be much cooler into the low to mid 80s. Storms will once again fire up along that stationary boundary that has just sat across North Alabama the last few days and will likely fire up around lunchtime. This will cause some delays in those afternoon plans as well as those dinner plans this evening.
As the sun sets and we lose our energy the storm should start to fizzle out into the overnight. Both days this weekend bring us a chance at more storms, especially on Sunday.
Saturday will look very similar to Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with storms off and on through the afternoon. However, Sunday brings us a chance at storms most of the day which will keep temperatures slightly cooler.
