Lawrence County mom arrested after twin infants found with multiple ant bites

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child neglect call in Lawrence County this week ended with a woman’s arrest.
Lawrence County deputies say they were called to a home in Town Creek at about 7 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies say they found Lizabeth Ann Landers outside her home, and her two 3-month-old infants were inside. Investigators say the twins had received multiple ant bites causing swelling all over their bodies.
Sheriff’s office investigators and the Department of Human Resources were called to the scene.
Both infants were treated at the scene and then transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
Landers was arrested on two counts of reckless endangerment. She was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with $12,000 bond.
The Investigation is still ongoing.
