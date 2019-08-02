Keep an umbrella handy this weekend

The scattered showers and storms from today will fade into the evening with the loss of daytime heating. Tonight will include partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures. Overnight lows will sink into the low 70s.
Heat and humidity carry into the weekend. Scattered showers are expected Saturday. Sunday has a better chance for storms, which could help temperatures be not too hot. Showers could start at the beginning of the day, but most of the storms are reserved for the afternoon hours.
The new work week looks drier overall. Monday will be mostly sunny for most, but there is a chance for scattered storms, especially during the afternoon around bus drop-offs.
High pressure returns Tuesday, bringing dry and hot conditions back. The middle of next week looks dry, with an isolated shower possible. Highs will peak near 90°.
