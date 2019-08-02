Is your kid’s backpack on right?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - School is back! Many kids like to start off the new year in style, and one trend at your child’s school might be to wear those backpacks low or just over one shoulder. While this look might be all the rage, doctors say it can cause serious back problems, including scoliosis.
Here are a few tips to make sure your kids have their backpacks on correctly before they head out the door.
- Make sure the backpack is tightened up and sitting at hip level.
- The size of the backpack should match the size of your child’s torso - no extra length or width!
- Keep it light. If the backpack weighs as much as 10 or 15 percent more than your child, it could cause spinal damage.
“It’s really evaluating how many books do they need to take home, or can they get worksheets instead of the books,” says Dr. Travis Simmons of HealthSource Chiropractic. "Educating not only parents but also educating teachers and the school system as well is really important.”
So, keep those backpacks tight and light, kids! After all, the safest look is the coolest look.
