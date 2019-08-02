Huntsville Chosen as the Backdrop for New DoD Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (OUSD) for Acquisition & Sustainment announced this month, a new industry day targeting Huntsville’s Aerospace and Defense contracting community.
OUSD is strategically selecting cities of direct importance to the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) along with industry events within those markets to conduct its Listening Tour.
During each industry day along the tour, OUSD is presenting information on its latest mission to create a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, known as CMMC. Summit 7 Systems’ upcoming Cloud Security and Compliance Series (CS2) event on August 27 was selected as the ideal venue to host OUSD’s Listening Tour and CMMC presentation because of its unique focus on cybersecurity and compliance for federal contractors.
Mayor Tommy Battle underlined the history and importance of Huntsville’s involvement.
“We created Cyber Huntsville to bring awareness to the many opportunities in this critically important industry with the ultimate goal of creating jobs for our citizens. We are excited for the next phase of the DoD’s efforts and look forward to hosting this educational opportunity.” The CS2 conference is held at the newly constructed AC Hotel and includes talks from Microsoft, nationally recognized policy experts, and several cybersecurity practitioners.
Scott Edwards of Summit 7 explains “CMMC is the cornerstone of our CS2 event because it is the next stage in the Department of Defense's (DoD) efforts to properly secure the DIB.” DoD announced CMMC in June of this year to create a cybersecurity assessment model and certification program to reinforce the previous requirement for contractors to meet Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) 252.204-7012 and subsequent National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) SP 800-171.
Under the CMMC program, DoD contractors will be evaluated based upon the security configuration of their Information Technology environment, in addition to their documentation and policies.
These evaluations will lead to a level certification of 1 to 5, 5 being the most secure. The higher a company certifies, the more contracts they will be eligible to bid on.
According to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, the CMMC level requirement will flow down to all subcontractors, and levels will be published online similar to public health ratings for restaurants.
The previous industry days along the Listening Tour included Washington D.C and San Diego, with future stops in Tampa, Detroit, and the New England area.
At the recent CMMC Industry Day in San Diego, Katie Arrington gave a presentation on behalf of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and amplified the grave state of cybersecurity in the DoD supply chain.
The presentation focused on CMMC, but Arrington warned “We are at war. Our adversaries are stealing our technologies to the tune of billions of dollars, and it is because we have not invested in security.” CMMC will force contractors and the DoD to make cybersecurity a higher priority than ever before in U.S. history.
About Cloud Security and Compliance Series (CS2): The greatest hurdle for contractors transforming their information systems for compliance is the decision to move off of legacy infrastructure.
This one-day conference is focused on government contractors looking to meet cybersecurity regulations, address security threats, and glean best practices for their cloud investments.
CS2 is looking to address these challenges with some of the leading technical, legal, and policy experts in the industry.
Visit www.cs2.cloud for more information and to register.
About Summit 7 Systems: Summit 7 Systems (S7) is a Microsoft Gold Partner and cloud focused company supporting nearly 200 federal contractors.
S7 helps contractors generate the most ROI out of their Microsoft investment and protect their data and the Government’s data.
Our greatest efforts are currently helping businesses configure their cloud environments to NIST 800-171 and meet DFARS 7012.
Currently, S7 is one of the few Microsoft partners authorized to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud High (GCC High) licensing to organizations under 500 users.
