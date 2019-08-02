Franklin County foster grandparent sentenced to prison for child sex abuse

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A volunteer for a foster grandparent program in Red Bay is going to prison for child sex crimes.
James Horton was sentenced to seven years for his plea deal to one count of child sexual abuse.
Prosecutors say Horton sexually abused five kindergarten children. He initially faced multiple charges but pleaded guilty to one charge instead.
Prosecutors say this is the most egregious case with the longest sentence available.
Horton is also suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
