First Fridays breathing new life into historic downtown Fayetteville square

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - When you walk through downtown Fayetteville there is a new heartbeat to the square that is helping bring in more revenue and excitement. Over the summer, merchants and city leaders have worked hand-in-hand to breath new life into the historic area.
“I see a lot more energy," said co-owner of Westside Antiques, Jack Miller. "We’ve been here almost 5 years and I’m seeing way more energy than ever. That’s a good thing!”
Mayor Michael Whisenant and the Board of Alderman voted to pay a Nashville firm to study the area for future growth. The cost of the study is $75,000 and will take 6-8 months to complete.
In the meantime, city leadership and Main Street, a city tourism group, kick-started First Fridays.
On the first Friday of the summer months, the downtown square is packed with vendors, entertainment and food trucks.
“You can see a variety of vendors, You can see anything from little kids shining shoes trying to make a little bit more money to our local farmers trying to sell local produce to college students selling baked goods trying to earn money for college. We’ve got three food trucks coming so it’s going to be a really good time to have everyone with something to do," explained Lauren Honea with Fayetteville Main Street.
Merchants say this new initiative is bringing some much needed foot traffic to the area.
“If we didn’t have foot traffic we wouldn’t be able to stay open," said Linda McKinney with Ivy Wreath. “I’ve been here 30 years and I’ve seen a lot of businesses come and go!”
With the loss of Sir’s Fabric, a popular fabric company, in early 20-18 - it took with it years of history and a lot of money.
“Our hope is that people will come in, look around as they may not buy that night but they’ll come back because they see something that interests them. Then, they’ll come back when they have more time," said Miller.
First Fridays runs May-October from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
