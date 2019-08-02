FDA recalling pig ear dog treats due to potential contamination with salmonella

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Your dog’s favorite treat could make you and your dog very sick.
Lennox International is recalling its Natural Pig Ears, due to possible salmonella contamination.
The affected products were sold nationwide, including on the popular pet site Chewy.com.
Dog owners you could become sick from not thoroughly washing your hands, after touching the product.
You can return the product for a full fund.
To learn more about this recall click here.
