Faith & Fish: Pro angler defies odds on and off the water

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Clay Dyer has fished for more than 30 years, and has fished professionally for over a decade.
Dyer is a professional angler with no legs and just a partial right arm.
“At the age of four I remember looking at them one night and asking them and asking Mom and Dad, why did God make me this way,” Dyer said. “And with that one hundred percent belief and confidence, they both looked at me and said, son, we’re not sure yet why God made you the way he did. But with that same belief and confidence, they also looked at me and said, ‘Son, you need to understand something. God doesn’t make mistakes.’”
The only assistance Dyer needs is getting into his boat when heading to any lake and tournament. The rest is in his control.
“How I fish is when I cast, I put the rod between my jaw bone and my collar bone. I use my chin to disengage the reel. I use all Bauer rods and reels. I’ve been partnered with them over four years. But I mash the button with my chin, and tether the line and spool with bottom lip, and I just twist and contort my upper body much like a baseball swing or golf swing. I twist and contort my body however I need to project the lure and bait to where I need it to go," he said.
“What I really want people to come up to me and say is you know what that man right there was a champion. That man right there took his last breath trying to win every lost soul in this world to who his Jesus was and why he loved his Jesus so much," he said.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.