Decatur mayor talks improvement plan for Highway 67

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 News sat down with Decatur city mayor Tab Bowling Thursday to discuss the recent fatalities on Point Mallard Parkway, also known as Highway 67.
Bowling says he truly is at a loss for words.
“I’m very grieved over this loss. I believe Miss Teague should be alive today and should’ve been at work or on her way to work," Bowling said.
27-year-old Malloree Teague is the second person to die on Highway 67 in the last five weeks.
Decatur Police say her car hydroplaned and crossed over into oncoming traffic.
Local business owners near 67 say this happens much too frequently.
Dustin Robbins, owner of Full Throttle Power Sports, says he believes the main issue is speed.
“It’s like they’re already ready to do 70 miles per hour, you know, everybody speeds through here. It’s really reckless," Robbins explained.
Mayor Bowling says he knows something needs to be done, and he has a plan.
Two plans, in fact.
“It’s an open friction course type surface that works as a sponge and has water drain out through it. It’s almost like driving on a dry surface,” Bowling said.
Open friction course pavement is used on Danville Road as well as Governors Drive in Huntsville, says Bowling.
Different pavement as well as adding signage to the highway is part of Mayor Bowling’s short-term, immediate plan.
Bowling has a more extensive plan as well, but it could take more time.
“We need to work with our friends at the refuge and the federal government to obtain right of way to install a barrier like you see on Highway 31," Bowling said.
For a barrier to work, Bowling says the highway would need to be expanded in some spots to fit the concrete barrier. This will have to be worked out with the federal government since Wheeler Wildlife Refuge is their property, Bowling explained.
The mayor says he’s been in constant communication with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), and they are working on both the short and long term plans.
