Start the ‘World’s Longest Yard Sale’ in Alabama

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a world record, and it all starts right here in Alabama!
The 127 Yard Sale, happening August 1 - August 4, claims the title as the longest yard sale in the world. Spanning a total of 6 states, the sale starts in Gadsden, Alabama and goes all the way to Addison, Michigan. That’s 690 miles!
It all started back in 1987 in Jamestown, Tennessee when local officials wanted to draw tourists off the main highways to explore all that the more rural areas had to offer.
Since then, it’s grown in popularity. Organizers tell WAFF hundreds of thousands of people participate! If you’d like to be one of them, you can find route maps on 127yardsale.com. And of course - be sure to wear comfortable shoes!
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.