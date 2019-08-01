Woman sought in theft, forgery case in Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Boaz police need help finding a woman connected to a theft case.
Police are searching for Ashley Ryan Doyle. She has warrants out for charges of forgery and fourth-degree charges of theft of property.
Police say Doyle wrote a stolen check for $96.74 on a closed account that somebody else owned. This happened on July 15 at Abbie Auto Parts.
Police say she also has outstanding warrants with other agencies in Marshall County.
If you know where she may be, please call the Boaz Police Department at 256-593-2325 or 256-593-6812.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.