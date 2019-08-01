Hot with storms chances through the weekend

Scattered showers will decrease into the evening as daytime heating is lost toward sunset. A quiet night is on tap with a few clouds. Temperatures will fall nicely into the upper 60s.
Friday will be another hot and humid day with afternoon storms. A few showers could spark during the late morning hours, but most of the activity is reserved for the second half of the day as the heat builds up. Highs will rise into the low 90s, and heat index values will reach into the upper 90s.
Scattered storms are also expected for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday could start with a few showers, but coverage ramps up by noon and storms will continue into the afternoon and early evening. Sunday could feature a similar scenario with a few showers during the first half of the day, and more rain into the afternoon. Some storms could be strong, including high winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Rain chances look smaller next week.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.