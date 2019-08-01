More heat, humidity, & afternoon scattered storms

We are seeing some areas of low visibility due to patchy fog this morning and that could slow things down for you on your ride to work today. We are in for another hot and humid day across the Tennessee Valley which could produce feels like temperatures into the mid to upper 90s later this afternoon. There will also be midday and afternoon storms again later today across the entire Tennessee Valley. Like Wednesday, Storms have the potential to bring plenty of lightning, gusty winds, as well as heavy rainfall as storms will be semi-stationary and linger of the same places for 45 to 60 minutes. This could lead to some localized flooding.