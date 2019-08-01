More heat, humidity, & afternoon scattered storms

Happy Thursday! Gab that umbrella and water because you might need both later in the day today.
We are seeing some areas of low visibility due to patchy fog this morning and that could slow things down for you on your ride to work today. We are in for another hot and humid day across the Tennessee Valley which could produce feels like temperatures into the mid to upper 90s later this afternoon. There will also be midday and afternoon storms again later today across the entire Tennessee Valley. Like Wednesday, Storms have the potential to bring plenty of lightning, gusty winds, as well as heavy rainfall as storms will be semi-stationary and linger of the same places for 45 to 60 minutes. This could lead to some localized flooding.
We are expecting more of the same for Friday and Saturday as temperatures will be right around 90-degrees and we will see more humidity which will keep that feels like temperature into the mid to upper 90s. There will be midday and afternoon storm chances each day as well. While not everyone will see storms, those that do see storms will likely see periods of heavy rain.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 First Alert Weather
