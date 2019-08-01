Madison police searching for Walgreens robbery suspects

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police have released video of an armed robbery that happened last Friday at Walgreens on U.S. 72.
The video shows three suspects. The first entered the store and walked around, appearing to look for employees.
The second suspect then entered carrying a pink handgun.
The third suspect ran in last and also appeared to be armed.
One of them ran to the back of the store to the pharmacy area. Another jumped over the counter. The third suspect then brought two employees back to the pharmacy area at gunpoint.
All three suspects then left the store.
No one was hurt.
Please call the Madison police if you have any information that can help.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.