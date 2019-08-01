$4.1M federal grant expected to bring 320 jobs, private investments to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s economic boom continues to grow. A federal grant of $4.1 million has been awarded to the city by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.
The money is expected to help create 320 jobs and generate $128 million in private investments.
The money will be used to help build a bridge near the Mazda-Toyota auto plant under construction.
The bridge will go over the Norfolk Southern rail along Greenbrier Parkway to help with the expected increase in traffic.
The federal grant will be matched with $4.1 million in local funds.
“President (Donald) Trump has stressed the importance of U.S. manufacturing since day one and has repeatedly emphasized the importance of the U.S. auto industry,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “This bridge will help provide Huntsville’s thriving auto manufacturing industry with the critical infrastructure needed to ensure its future success.”
“EDA’s recent announcement is excellent news for Alabama’s automotive industry,” said Sen. Richard Shelby. “The $4.1 million grant will continue to boost economic development and improve rail infrastructure throughout North Alabama. I am grateful that the Department of Commerce and EDA continue to invest in our state, bringing jobs and long term economic benefits to the region.”
“Reliable infrastructure is crucial to Alabama’s economic success,” said Sen. Doug Jones. “This grant will be welcome news for the Huntsville community as it prepares for the arrival of our state’s newest state-of-the-art auto manufacturing facility. Investments like these are critical to Alabama as we continue to grow and attract new businesses.”
