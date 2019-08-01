Inflatable dinosaurs help showcase VA home up for sale

MIDLOTHIAN, VA (WAFF) - A Virginia home up for sale for over $240,000 has some pretty interesting pictures of inflatable dinosaurs to showcase the suburban home.
With over 40 pictures, you can see the dinosaurs in the renovated kitchen and outside in the backyard. The home also has rich hardwoods, solid surface counters and a dining room with crown moldings.
The home has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms with a finished basement and wood burning fireplace.
To see all the pictures with the dinosaurs at this home click here.
