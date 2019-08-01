Hot with afternoon scattered showers

A few showers have already started to bubble up in the Tennessee Valley. Showers and storms will increase in coverage later into the afternoon with the increased heat and then dissipate towards sunset. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index valued will be in the mid to upper 90s. Rain could keep areas cooler.
Much of the same continues as far as heat and rain chances are concerned. Rain will most likely be possible around peak heating hours in the afternoons for the rest of the week. Those who do not get rain will see mostly sunshine and hot temperatures.
Dew points will be in the low 70s, so it will feel a lot hotter. Feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s through the weekend.
