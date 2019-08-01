‘First Amendment auditor’ comes to Huntsville, here are the videos

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A ‘First Amendment auditor’ recently came to Huntsville with the stated goal of testing local law enforcement’s knowledge and application of First Amendment rights.
“Reba” (she declined to be identified, citing safety reasons) is not affiliated with any publication, but said she came to Huntsville after being contacted by a viewer of her Youtube channel.
She published videos of her visit to the Huntsville Police Department’s West Precinct and the Madison County Sheriff’s annex by the Wheeler safety complex.
WAFF 48 News is actively speaking with Huntsville Police, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and legal experts about the interactions in the videos.
However, according to Huntsville Police’s spokesperson, a journalism law professor, and a criminal defense attorney, “Reba’s" actions appear to be legal.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said it has been in contact with “Reba." It’s spokesman said the office is actively investigating the situation and its employees response.
