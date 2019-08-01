Decatur man charged with raping juvenile

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have announced a rape arrest.
Police say on July 28, they received a report that Juan Manuel Mendez, 26, had been having a sexual relationship with a juvenile female.
A joint investigation was conducted by the Decatur Police Department and the Morgan County Department of Human Resources.
At the conclusion of the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained on the charge of first-degree rape.
Mendez turned himself in to the Decatur Police Department on July 31. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail with a $60,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.