Day centers offer help for homeless battling heat

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Beating the heat is sometimes hard for some people to do!
But several Florence day centers are helping the homeless get some much needed relief from the heat.
Our partners at the Times Daily tell us, Crossroads Community Outreach, The Salvation Army and the Sunrise Center are all offering cooling stations.
These centers also provide food, drink and shower accommodations. According to the CDC about 658 people die each year from heat-related illnesses.
If ignored, heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke.
Read more at the Times Daily.
