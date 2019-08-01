Bond raised to $1M for man accused of murdering two Ardmore residents

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The man suspected of murdering his wife and an Ardmore man had his bond raised to $1 million.
Right now, Fred Somerville is in the Pickens County Jail, facing multiple charges, not including those murders.
Deputies believe he is connected to the deaths of Bruce Cosman and Lakreaha Sommerville last week.
The Limestone County District Attorney says a warrant has not yet been served to Somerville on the murder case.
Read more at the News Courier.
