Suspect who fled to Florida after Madison killing appears in court

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -More details continue to surface in a home invasion in Madison that ended in a deadly stabbing and a shooting.
One of the eight suspects charged in the case was in court on Wednesday- a 19-year-old man who was on the run for weeks after the crime.
Madison investigators say Kenneth Harvey fled to Florida after a deadly attack at a home on Skyline Road in May.
Harvey and seven other people are facing charges after one man, Luke Pratt, was stabbed to death and another man was shot. In court it was revealed that the group was there to steal drugs from the people inside.
Harvey was in the wind for a month before U.S. Marshal’s tracked him down at a relative’s house in Jacksonville, Florida.
“We knew who his family was and we had U.S. Marshal’s and local police on the ground. They would knock on doors of family members every day. The family members were cooperative. They would let the Marshal’s go in and check for him routinely. So he was just bouncing in between and with social media, you can get a heads up from different people so he absolutely knew we were looking for him,” said Madison County Assistant District Attorney Shauna Barnett, the prosecutor on the case.
On the stand, police told the judge Harvey’s gun was used in the shooting, but he stayed out in the car while some of the others went inside, leading to the stabbing and shooting.
All of the suspects in the case range in age from 17-21.
“This is a complicated case with so many charged. There’s not usually this many defendants. It is a little bit different because of their ages, and just the brutality for no reason. So I guess just stay tuned for who wants to testify, who wants to plead and who wants to go forward,” Barnett stated after the hearing.
As for Kenneth Harvey, Madison County District Judge Patricia Demos found probable cause for his case to move forward. It will be presented to a Madison County grand jury. He charged with murder and burglary.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.