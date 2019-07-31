Suspect who fled to Florida after Madison killing appears in court

“We knew who his family was and we had U.S. Marshal’s and local police on the ground. They would knock on doors of family members every day. The family members were cooperative. They would let the Marshal’s go in and check for him routinely. So he was just bouncing in between and with social media, you can get a heads up from different people so he absolutely knew we were looking for him,” said Madison County Assistant District Attorney Shauna Barnett, the prosecutor on the case.