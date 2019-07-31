COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Within the next week, nearly all of the students in the Tennessee Valley will be back in school. School leaders want to make sure parents are prepared before the new year starts.
School is almost back in session which means no more staying up late and no more sleeping in for the children.
Brooke Cunningham’s son is a student at Colbert County Middle School.
She says her son is thrilled to go back to class--- but getting him up early is going to be a challenge.
Colbert County School Leaders are urging parents to get their students back into a routine now, for a smooth transition.
"An earlier bedtime starts now and getting plenty of sleep this week, so he is prepared for the next upcoming weeks," says, Brooke Cunningham.
"Summer can really throw kids off, so I recommend start a bedtime and turn their phones and electronics off before bed," says, Student Services Coordinator Casey Cagle.
Student Services Coordinator Casey Cagle says parents should have an alarm clock for their teenage students instead of allowing them to wake up with a cell phone alarm.
She' says a cell phone can be distracting for a teen if it's available all night.
Cagle also recommends students and parents review the school dress code and policies before the first day, so nothing catches them off-guard.
Cagle says it's a good idea if parents work with their child to set goals and talk about anxieties that a new school year can bring.
"Parents should talk about that or sit down with siblings and discuss it. There also school counselors and teachers to make a plan and help ease their nerves for first day jitters," says Cagle.
Colbert County and Lauderdale County Schools both start next week.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.