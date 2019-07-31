Scattered midday storms with more heat & humidity

Clouds are moving through this morning and we had a few light showers out there early this morning. Clouds will be in and out throughout the morning and we area expecting storms to fire back up after 10:30 to 11am. From there we will see isolated storms speckled across the Tennessee Valley. While seeing a mix of sun and clouds and those storms we are expecting to see some heat as well. Temperatures will warm up into the low 90s this afternoon with feels like temperatures into the mid-90s due to the humidity.