Scattered midday storms with more heat & humidity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Wednesday! It is a warm and muggy start to the day out there today with temperatures into the low to mid 70s and we are seeing some patchy fog in some spots as well.
Clouds are moving through this morning and we had a few light showers out there early this morning. Clouds will be in and out throughout the morning and we area expecting storms to fire back up after 10:30 to 11 a.m.
From there we will see isolated storms speckled across the Tennessee Valley. While seeing a mix of sun and clouds and those storms we are expecting to see some heat as well.
Temperatures will warm up into the low 90s this afternoon with feels like temperatures into the mid-90s due to the humidity.
Storms will diminish into the overnight tonight and for the most part many of us will stay dry for the remainder of the week.
Temperatures will be hot to round out the week as every day into the weekend looks to bring the low 90s. Feels like temperatures will be much higher with the higher humidity.
Feels like temperatures Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will all be into the mid to upper 90s. Storms are possible each day but will stay very minimal.
