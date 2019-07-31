Florence preschoolers will start their education at newly renovated W.C. Handy School

FLORENCE Ala. (WAFF) - Preschoolers in Florence will be starting their education journey at the newly renovated W.C. Handy School. Construction workers are putting the finishing touches on the new pre-K.
Parents are excited because the pre-K program will give children a jump on their education
The countdown is on with just a few days left for workers to finish the renovations.
This week furniture is being delivered to the classrooms, and teachers are in training.
Earlier this year, education leaders decided to place all 12 pre-K classes under the same roof.
Parents are happy to have the new pre-K program because it is giving young minds the attention they deserve.
Parents say this school will help their child develop mentally and socially, which equips children with the skills they need throughout life.
"A principal, P.E. teacher, a full-time nurse, that’s on campus at all times, and a school resource officer. Those types of resources you don’t see at daycare’s or early developmental facilities So I’m excited my kids are getting the same amount of resources that Florence city Schools get when they start kindergarten,” said Laurie Fowler.
Students return to class for the fall next Thursday. There are still some slots available so if you want to get your child registered contact Florence City Schools for more information.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.