Police: Man left son in hot car for an hour while he stole from store

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Huntsville police say a man left his son inside a hot car for an hour while he stole a blender from Walmart.
It happened Monday at the Walmart on South Memorial Parkway.
Travis Sasser, 27, is charged with Domestic Violence- Reckless Endangerment and Theft of Property in the case.
According to police, Sasser left his child, who is just under two years old, in a car that was not running. All of the windows were up when he went into the store for an hour.
He brought a stolen $259 blender out to the car and realized he didn’t have his keys. He dropped them as he was leaving the store. He called 911 and the child was taken to the hospital to get checked out and released to a family member.
Police stressed the dangers of leaving children and pets in hot cars, especially during the hot summer months.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.