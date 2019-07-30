Memorial service held for fallen K-9 officer

“Jake was key to our efforts within the department to reduce, and ultimately get rid of, any forms of contraband, especially drugs," said Dunn. “He was known for being very aggressive and exceptional at the work that he did, but then he had a little bit of a softer side. Unlike a lot of K-9 dogs he had a very playful side to him and we all enjoyed that but as it was said, when he meant business he meant business.”