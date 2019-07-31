Massive tree falls in Guntersville City Cemetery

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A massive tree that came crashing down on the Guntersville City Cemetery over the weekend.
City crews are removing the tree piece by piece, but the real issue here is what to do about the headstones that were damaged or destroyed.
Some of them date back to the 1920s. The city is asking for people who have family buried in this section of the cemetery to contact them to help determine what to do next.
