Inmate who left Marshall County work release is recaptured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A fugitive from Marshall County was captured in DeKalb County Sunday night.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says William Harry Humphries Jr., 45, was apprehended after a traffic stop on Highway 68 in the Kilpatrick area. Deputies were conducting a two-day saturation of the Kilpatrick area.
Humphries was wanted by Marshall County after leaving a work release facility.
Deputies say he and his passenger were in possession of approximately 18 grams of methamphetamine when he was apprehended.
Humphries was charged with distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s also facing existing charges in Marshall County of second-degree escape, third-degree escape and failure to appear for a first-degree receiving stolen property charge.
Deputies say a woman, Brenda Buckelew, 38, was with Humpheries at the time of his arrest. Buckelew was also charged with distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
