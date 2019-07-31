Jackson County school backpack program raises $19K to feed students

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County residents have helped raise $19,000 for the Food For Thought backpack program.
But there is one final event before school starts next week.
If you want to get involved, you have until this Friday to make a donation at any of the three Foodlands in Jackson County. All you have to do is tell the cashier how much money you want to donate.
You’ll then be able to put your name on the wall along with so many others who have already given.
“About 900 that will be served through this fundraiser, who go home on the weekends not sure where their food is going to come from. They might not even know what house they’re going to be at. Our attempt is to give them some nutritious items that they can have on the weekends and come to school on Monday morning ready to learn,” said organizer Mary K. Carlton.
When the first food drive started three weeks ago, the goal was to collect $15,000 worth of food, so they’ve already passed that by $4,000 and are trying to get that number even bigger.
