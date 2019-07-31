Isolated showers and storms into the afternoon

Isolated showers are already starting to fire off this midday, and rain coverage will be the highest during the afternoon. A weak front to our northwest is providing enough lift to ignite showers, and activity will dissipate after sunset.
There will certainly be enough moisture to support rain today. Dew points will be in the low 70s, which is quite the change from the lower humidity the Tennessee Valley had last week with dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s. Moisture will stay muggy through the rest of the week.
Afternoons will be hot, but right around average, with temperatures peaking into the low 90s. Those who receive afternoon showers will likely be cooler, so showers are welcomed. Rain chances stay slim through the weekend.
