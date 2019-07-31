Isolated downpours tonight; hot end to the week

A weak front to our northwest is providing enough lift to ignite showers. The activity will dissipate after sunset. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s. There will certainly be enough moisture to support rain. Dew points are in the low 70s, which is quite the change from the lower humidity the Tennessee Valley had last week with dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s. Moisture will stay muggy through the rest of the week.