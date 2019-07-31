Fire breaks out at Huntsville residential complex

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in the 2300 block of Pansy Street late Tuesday.
Firefighters responded around 10:30pm.
The residential unit consists of three apartments within a house.
There are no reported injuries. One resident was in the home when the fire broke out, but she was able to escape safely.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue said the 2nd floor of the structure is a total loss, with significant water damage to other parts of the building.
The roof and back corner of the building collapsed.
The cause of the fire remains unclear.
