Burglary suspect shot by Limestone County homeowner booked into jail

Burglary suspect shot by Limestone County homeowner booked into jail
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 30, 2019 at 9:29 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 10:20 PM

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of breaking into a home last week, only to be shot by the homeowner, is out of the hospital.

[ Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Nick Davis Road ]

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says Timothy Jackson was booked int the county jail Tuesday night. He faces charges of second-degree burglary and bond revocation for a previous drug charge.

Investigators say Jackson got in a wreck on Wells Road during the early morning hours of July 23. Investigators say he then broke into a home on Nick Davis Road.

The residents held Jackson at gunpoint, according to the sheriff’s office. At some point, a scuffle ensued and the homeowner shot Jackson.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.