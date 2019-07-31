Burglary suspect shot by Limestone County homeowner booked into jail

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of breaking into a home last week, only to be shot by the homeowner, is out of the hospital.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says Timothy Jackson was booked int the county jail Tuesday night. He faces charges of second-degree burglary and bond revocation for a previous drug charge.
Investigators say Jackson got in a wreck on Wells Road during the early morning hours of July 23. Investigators say he then broke into a home on Nick Davis Road.
The residents held Jackson at gunpoint, according to the sheriff’s office. At some point, a scuffle ensued and the homeowner shot Jackson.
