U.S. Attorney sounds off on deadly year for Alabama law enforcement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 2019 is already the deadliest year for Alabama law enforcement since 2015, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.
Three officers have been shot and killed in Alabama this year: Birmingham Police Sgt. Wytasha Carter was killed Jan. 13, Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder was killed Jan. 20 and Auburn Police Officer William Buechner was killed May 19.
A fourth officer was killed in a car crash this year, Deputy Julius “Jay” Dailey of Montgomery lost his life in June.
Along with these four deaths, five officers have been injured in shootings this year, Birmingham Officer Luke Allums was critically injured in the same shooting that killed Sgt. Wytasha Carter. Web Sistrunk and Evan Elliot were injured in the same incident that killed Buechner in May. Justin Sanders, another Auburn officer was shot and injured in February. Most recently, Birmingham Officer Cullen Stafford was shot several times responding to a convenience store robbery on July 17.
Jay Town, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, said he’s seen an increase of violence against police officers in Alabama and nationwide.
“An attack against any member of law enforcement is an attack against the very fabric of our society,” Town said.
As far as specific attacks against law enforcement, 2019 has been the deadliest year since 2009 in Alabama. In 2009, three officers were killed by gunfire and one was killed in a vehicular assault, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.
Town said he sees people who attempt to harm law enforcement as especially dangerous.
“Who wouldn't they attack, who wouldn't they shoot, who wouldn't they try to kill?” Town said. “They are our worst offender, they are the definition of an alpha criminal and they must be removed from our society.”
Town has dealt with these criminals before, in 2008 he prosecuted Benito Albarran, the man who killed Huntsville officer Daniel Golden in 2005.
Town said with the violence, there has also been a false narrative created against police officers that they are targeting certain groups of people.
“We have to insure as law enforcement we don’t play into that false narrative,” Town said. “But, at the same time, the unjustifiable violence that we see against members of law enforcement almost on a daily basis is a disturbing trend that we must reverse.”
Town said community outreach could go a long way in helping to solve this problem.
“We can’t just partner with law enforcement, we have to partner with communities,” he said. “We have to insure that communities are trusting our policing, they are trusting the way we’re prosecuting individuals, that we’re prosecuting the right individuals, certainly at a federal level.”
Town said police officers are not in it for the money, they’re in it for the duty and that needs to be met with respect.
“When members of the community engage with police officers it is great for them to be aware of their rights and it is great for them to exercise their rights,” Town said. “They should be respectful though, they should avail themselves to a process rather than try to create their own on a street corner.”
Town said if we allow this violence against police officers to continue, "we’re going to see more police officers found dead in the line of duty.”
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.