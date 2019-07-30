Suspect charged with attempted murder following officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after police say he tried to run over three officers Monday night.
Tuscaloosa police say Robert Lee Spires was taken into custody in the 3600 block of Mayfair Drive in Tuscaloosa around 10:30 p.m.
Spires was wanted by authorities in Etowah County on a felony probation revocation warrant. Three Tuscaloosa officers responded to the address Monday night and observed Spires outside the residence.
Authorities say Spires ran to a vehicle backed into the carpool when he saw police. Officers commanded Spires to stop and exit the vehicle, but Spires put the vehicle into gear and drove toward officers. Officers discharged their weapons, with one bullet striking Spires in the shoulder before he quickly crashed into a tree.
Spires’ injuries are minor. His violation of probation stemmed from a third-degree theft of property charge in 2018.
