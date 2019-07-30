Scattered storm chances all day long

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Tuesday! You’ll want to grab your umbrella before you run out the door this morning because most of us will see storms later on today!
Showers and storms are possible this morning for parts of northwest Alabama as a weak line of storms moves in. These showers and storms are more likely for places across the Shoals this morning.
As we move throughout the day we will see this energy move east. Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the morning and into the afternoon which will bring hit or miss storms for much of the Valley.
Those that see the storms will likely experience heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning and thunder. Inside these storms there could be a quick and heavy 1 to 2 inches of rain while other folks may not see rain at all today.
We will have another chance at storms throughout the middle of the day on Wednesday which could bring hit or miss storms for much of the Valley, especially for those that are along or south of the Tennessee River.
It will still be a hot and humid day as temperatures will be back near 90-degrees with high humidity making it feel even hotter.
Day by day throughout the week our rain chances will dwindle, and we will have high humidity and hotter temperatures.
