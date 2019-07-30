Scattered rain, thunder this evening

A cold front continues to move through the Tennessee Valley this evening, bringing increasing chances for rain showers and scattered thunderstorms. Right now our chances of seeing strong storms looks low and the main threats will be locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Showers and storms will taper off this evening, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures near 70 degrees.
After the cold front highs will be seasonal for the rest of the week in the high 80s to low 90s with isolated showers and storms possible each afternoon.
The weekend is looking mostly dry and sunny with highs staying in the low 90s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.