Morgan County rolling out new alert system via mobile app

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A new mobile application built by the Morgan County School District is now available to the public.
“When we close school or we have an emergency, we can notify parents and students quickly and all they have to do is download the app,” Deputy Superintendent Lee Willis said.
You just select the schools you want notifications from when you first download the app, and you’ll start getting alerts right away.
Willis says school administrators want parents and students to have reliable information quickly.
You can also check your students’ grades and attendance on the mobile app as well.
“They can also set a notification on it where if a child is out, they get a notification. If a child makes a grade below whatever grade level the parent sets, they get a notification,” Willis explained.
Willis is encouraging everyone in Morgan County to download the app and stay connected.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.