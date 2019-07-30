Man accused of entering UAH classroom, holding student against her will

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man arrested at the University of Alabama in Huntsville last week is accused of keeping a student against her will.
UAH spokesman Ray Garner said Keith Martez Brown, 35, walked into Olin B. King Technology Hall, went into a classroom and closed the door behind him with a female student inside and would not let her leave. Garner said when she tried to leave, he pushed her to the ground.
The student started to scream, and Brown ran out of the classroom, Garner said.
He was found and arrested on the edge of campus a short time later.
Garner was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment and third-degree burglary. He is being held on $21,000 bond.
Garner said there was never a threat to campus so an alert was not issued. he said this didn’t meet the level for a campus-wide alert.
Garner said brown has not been on campus before.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.